ORLANDO, Fla. -- When was the last time you folded origami or even played with a sewing machine? Or better yet, when was the last time you stood in a room without scrolling through your smartphone?

Next makerspace exhibit at Orlando Science Center

Learn new creation skills, from sewing to 3D printing

Make your own ideas real

The Orlando Science Center introduces a new exhibit called The Hive - A Makerspace. That's where we met 8-year-old Thomas Colston.

"He's, like, the genius of the family, shall I say," his sister, Natalie, told Spectrum News.

Thomas, folding origami, goes on to explain why he's at the The Hive.

"Learning the new things that help young minds be inspired by other scientists," he said.

So he's 8 going on 80, evidently, which is fitting for the age-appropriate activities inside this new exhibit.

"That's my first time sewing," Thomas said, proudly.

But it's not his last. Thomas says one must train and train, "so you can just be a master at it."

Other than Thomas' one-liners, a big draw there is this 3D printer. Visitors learn that a plastic coil can be put inside the machine that melts it and forms it into any shape or design imaginable.

Public programs manager Jesse Zito says the Science Center actually benefits from those 3D printers. They're used to make their brochure holders. They even have a very expensive laser cutter inside the exhibit that allows them to create their own signage, for instance, in-house.

"We continue to think, 'Well we have to go to other people and other companies,' and what we found is, we don't," Zito told us. "What we can do is make pretty much anything we need for this space at any moment now."

Makerspace is designed for "makers" 8 years old and older. It is included in regular admission.