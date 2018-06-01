ORLANDO, Fla. -- Thrill-seekers can now experience the world's tallest swing ride for the very first time.

StarFlyer is the world's tallest swing ride at 450 feet

2 dozen guests at a time can swing up to 60 mph

Cost for a single ride is $12

The developer, Unicorp National Developments, LLC, held a ceremonious June 1 grand opening.

Unicorp had recently selected the first 12 riders from an online contest. People had to explain why they deserved to "win" -- from a cancer survivor wanting a thrill, to an honest-to-goodness wedding proposal.

The StarFlyer stands at 450 feet, which is 50 feet taller than neighboring ICON Orlando, formerly called the Orlando Eye. A concrete base weighing about four Boeing 747s anchors it down.

Two dozen guests can ride at once, swinging up to 60 mph. But Unicorp president Chuck Whittall says 45 mph is the "comfier" speed, which guests will experience mostly during their several minute flight.

The building at the base has a StarFlyer bar, an ice cream shop, tourist information office, Westgate, and, of course, the attraction itself. Whittall describes the buildings as "Apple-esque," meaning it's a modern design with grays, greens and glass.

