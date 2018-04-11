For this week's recipe, we're heading to a mom 'n' pop joint in Apopka, a place that's a dream come true for the owner.

"Two years ago, I turned 50 and my wife goes, 'If you want to do it, you better do it now because you're never going to,'" said Terence Phillips, a self-proclaimed computer geek.

So he took his hand off the mouse and traded it for a spatula. Now, he's showing us his signature salmon "bowl" featured at Something Fishy.

"It's kind of a fusion between a lot of the different foods that we like to eat as a family," he said.

This dish has three layers - the tomato/corn/bean salsa, the cilantro lime jasmine rice, and the salmon fillets seared in a sesame-soy sauce mixture.



A few tips:

1). Chef recommends adding oil to the beans to keep them from getting dull.

2.) Rinse the jasmine rice, let it settle, then repeat two more times. This gets rid of the extra starch.

3.) Do the same with the beans.

Let's cook!

Build Your Own Salmon Bowl with Jasmine Rice and Black Bean & Corn Salsa

INGREDIENTS

● 4 oz Salmon

● 1 tbsp sesame soy sauce oil

● 2 pinches of Chef Paul’s blackening season

● 2 cups of jasmine rice

● 3 ½ cups of water

● 2 tsp of salt/pepper mix

● 1 lime

● 1 tsp of white truffle oil

● 1 sprig of fresh cilantro

● 1 can of Goya black beans

● 1 can of sweet corn (whole kernel)

● 1 tomato (finely diced)

● 1 tsp of lime juice

● 2 tsp of salt/pepper mix

● ½ white onion (finely chopped)

● 2 tsp of minced garlic

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees for salmon

2. Rinse rice 3 times and set out to dry

3. Place 3 ½ cups of water in a large pot following with 1 tsp of lime juice, 2 tsp of salt/pepper mix, and 1 tsp of truffle oil

4. Put rice in water and turn the stove top to a medium-high heat until the water comes to a boil (stir continuously)

5. When water comes to a boil, turn the stove to low heat allowing it to simmer for 10 minutes with a lid (turn off stove after 10 mins)

6. Place Goya beans, sweet corn, diced tomatoes, diced onion, minced garlic, 2 tsp of salt/pepper mix and a fresh squeezed lime in a medium size bowl and mix (set aside for later)

7. Place a medium size saute pan on medium-high heat and put 1 tbsp of sesame soy oil in the pan and evenly spread it

8. Place 4 oz salmon in the pan and sprinkle Chef Paul’s blackening season on the salmon

9. Let salmon sizzle for 1 ½ mins. and then flip to other side for 30 seconds

10. Place sizzling salmon with the pan inside the oven for 8 minutes

11. Remove salmon from the oven and sprinkle sesame seeds and chopped cilantro on top