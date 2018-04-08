A kayaker who was reported missing Saturday has been found dead, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Body of missing kayaker found in Mosquito Lagoon

Scott Kemper was reported missing after not returning home

Autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death

The body of Scott Kemper, 53, was found Sunday in Mosquito Lagoon by a charter boat captain. He was last seen in a 16-foot Tarpon kayak at the Bairs Cove Boat Ramp on Friday at about noon.

Kemper was only supposed to be out kayaking for a couple of hours, according to his family. Later that night, they realized he never came back home and contacted authorities.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Kemper drowned after his kayak capsized.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.