ORLANDO, Fla. — A possible house fire is being investigated along 7711 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. in Orlando on Thursday morning.

Fire trucks line the street near Clarcona Ocoee Road as firefighters are battling a house fire. No word yet on any injuries.

According to Orange County firefighters, the abandoned 3,000-square-foot home went up in flames during the overnight and it was already burned to the ground by the time they arrived.

Update: WB side of Clarcona Ocoee Rd CLOSED east of Apopka Vineland Rd due to house fire in area #orlando #traffic pic.twitter.com/DF1ys6sT7q — Ryan Harper (@RyanMHarper13) April 5, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

No injuries were reported and the fire marshal is investigating.

The westbound lane of the road was closed, but it has since been reopened.

Check back for updates.