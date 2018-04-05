ORLANDO, Fla. — A possible house fire is being investigated along 7711 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. in Orlando on Thursday morning.
Fire trucks line the street near Clarcona Ocoee Road as firefighters are battling a house fire. No word yet on any injuries.
According to Orange County firefighters, the abandoned 3,000-square-foot home went up in flames during the overnight and it was already burned to the ground by the time they arrived.
No injuries were reported and the fire marshal is investigating.
The westbound lane of the road was closed, but it has since been reopened.
Check back for updates.