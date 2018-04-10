WEBSTER, Fla. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office is searching for information about a woman who was found dead in Webster.

Woman's body left off County Road 711

'Signs of violence' were found

Full description of woman given

The woman's body was left off County Road 711, north of State Road 50 in Webster and "signs of violence were found," stated Michelle Keszey, the media relations person for the Sheriff's Office, in a news release.

Deputies are working to identify the woman and how she died, Keszey confirmed.

The white woman is described as being between the ages of 40 and 60 years old, about 5 foot 7 inches to 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

She has light auburn hair that is passed her shoulders with some graying and curling. She has light brown eyes and no visible scars.

She may have been a smoker and has no teeth and no tattoos.

She was wearing a one-piece form fitting black unitard with shoulder straps, lace top and full-length leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).