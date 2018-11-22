LOS ANGELES — Ray Chavez says he had only been asleep for what seemed like 10 minutes when his wife woke him up.

"The Japanese are here, and they're attacking everything," Chavez recalled her saying in a 2016 interview.

Chavez had just gotten home from pulling all-night duty onboard the USS Condor, stationed at Pearl Harbor. He ran back to see the harbor in flames.

The date was December 7, 1941.

On Wednesday, Chavez, the oldest survivor of the attack that killed 2,335 U.S. Military personnel, died in his sleep in California. He was 106 years old.

Chavez's daughter said her father had been battling pneumonia.

We are saddened to hear the oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran, Ray Chavez, has passed away at the age of 106. We were honored to host him at the White House earlier this year. Thank you for your service to our great Nation, Ray!

Ray Chavez was born in 1912 in San Bernardino, California to Mexican immigrant parents. He joined the Navy in 1938.

He was serving on board the minesweeper USS Condor at Pearl Harbor the day of the attack. Chavez spent the week after the attack sifting through the destruction around the clock, aiding in recovery efforts.

He went on to serve on the USS LaSalle, a transport ship that took troops and equipment to the Pacific theater, including Guadalcanal and Okinawa.

Chavez suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, left the military in 1945 and returned to San Diego. He worked as a landscaper and groundskeeper, and attributed the outdoors, a healthy diet and a strict workout routine with his longevity.

Chavez's daughter says he would not talk about Pearl Harbor for decades. After he attended the 50th anniversary memorial in Hawaii in 1991 though, he became a more frequent guest to military memorial services, traveling around the country.

Earlier this year he traveled to Washington, DC, where he was a guest of Secretary of Defense James Mattis for a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. He also met President Trump at the White House.

