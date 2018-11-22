ORLANDO, Fla. — Happy Thanksgiving Central Florida! Check out the weather before you stuff yourself with turkey!

Another cool start as lows dipped in the 40s in Marion, parts of Sumter and Flagler counties, but a little warmer with mid-60s in Brevard County and 50s elsewhere.

We'll kick of our Thanksgiving with some sun, then mix in clouds throughout the day. A flow coming in from the northeast will tap Atlantic moisture and squeeze it out in the form of scattered showers this afternoon.

The best chance remains along the coast, as inland chances remain hit and miss. Highs top the low to mid-70s.

High pressure retreating to the west and several upper level wrinkles in the atmosphere will provide central Florida a northeast flow, with a few more clouds developing and scattered showers sliding onshore into the afternoon.

We've forecast a very low rain chance in Marion and Sumter County, bumped to 30 percent coverage on the I-4 corridor including Orlando, and 50-percent over toward the east coast. We may have a few good downpours later Thursday in Flagler and Volusia counties.

Highs on this Thanksgiving will stay slightly below average in the low to mid-70s. We'll keep an overnight shower chance with locally heavy rain possible in Flagler and Volusia counties, and remain at 40 to 50 percent coverage into Black Friday as a weak front drops down just off our east coast. Highs tomorrow are once again in the low to mid 70s with a gusty wind

A warm front lifting into the Gulf over the weekend is set to push highs up either side of 80 Saturday and Sunday as the front falls apart over us. We are back to around 80 Monday ahead of a stronger cold front set to drop us into the upper 60s and lower 70s area wide by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Surf Watch

More clouds and scattered showers may keep you from the beach on Thursday, but if you're planning on taking advantage of breaks in the rain, we won't have the best surfing conditions.

As a matter of fact, a small east-southeast swell mix and minor northeast chop will push down on waves running one to two, occasionally three feet and create poor conditions overall.

An increasing long period swell is set to bump our rip current threat into the moderate to high category through Friday.

