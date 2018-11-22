ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Department of Health says they have detected Hepatitis A in a restaurant worker at Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs.

The Florida Dept. of Health in Orange County said on social media Wednesday night that anyone who has consumed food or beverages at the restaurant’s 1600 E. Buena Vista Drive location at Disney Springs could have been exposed to the virus if they ate at the restaurant from November 6 to November 16.

Some symptoms of a Hepatitis A infection include nausea, abdominal pain, jaundice, loss of appetite, diarrhea, and tiredness.

DOH recommends that anyone who has experienced these symptoms to seek medical attention. People with confirmed cases should get vaccinated.

Concerned Morimoto customers are encouraged to contact 877-404-3821.

To contact the Florida DOH’s Epidemiology Department, call 407-858-1420.