TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed early Thanksgiving Day after being hit by a freight train in Titusville, according to police.

Man killed by freight train in Titusville

Man was found at the tracks near Hopkins Avenue

Investigation is ongoing

The man was found at about 1:30 a.m. at the train tracks near Hopkins Avenue and Harrison Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released the man's name.

No other details were immediately available.