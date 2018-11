ORLANDO, Fla. — Retailers across the U.S. are planning to open store doors, in some cases well before the Thanksgiving bird is even cooked.

More than two dozen major retailers plan to open sometime on Thanksgiving, while others are already pushing Black Friday deals online. >

The National Retail Federal (NRF) predicts 164 million consumers will shop over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Most shopping will be done on Black Friday, according to NRF.

Thanksgiving: 34 million shoppers

Black Friday: 116 million shoppers

Small Business Saturday: 67 million shoppers

Cyber Monday: 75 million shoppers



Retailers are expected to generate $720.89 billion in sales this year as consumers are expected to spend 4.1 percent more this year than last, averaging $1,007.24.



Stores Openings For Thanksgiving and Black Friday