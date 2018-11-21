DELAND, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released the body camera video from an incident in DeLeon Springs Monday where an attempted murder suspect was shot by deputies and police officers.

Attempted murder suspect Dillon Parker still in hospital

Sheriff's office says body camera video shows Parker shot first

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the suspect is in ICU at the Halifax Hospital. The man the suspect is accused of shooting earlier this month is also there as well.

Now we're seeing up close how the suspect ended up here.

Dillon Parker was wanted on an active warrant for attempted murder, Chitwood said Monday.

Deputies spotted his vehicle in DeLeon Springs after getting a tip from Lake County authorities. Deputies say Parker tried to drive head-on toward the deputy, who opened fire.

Stop sticks slowed Parker down, causing his vehicle to go into a ditch, the sheriff's office said Monday.

"He’s shooting, he’s shooting, shots fired, shots fired!" yelled a deputy on his radio.

That's when deputies say Parker exchanged gunfire with law enforcement.

The @VolusiaSheriff is showing us a look a what happened yesterday during a deputy/officer involved shooting yesterday @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/JEz8NkZAvQ — Brittany (@BrittanyJNews13) November 20, 2018

Shots were fired from four different directions as deputies and a DeLand police officer engaged with Parker.

"Our shooter, the bad guy, was intended on getting away, and if he had to kill a cop to do it, he was going to do it," Chitwood said.

The first round of shots, Chitwood said, came from the suspect’s gun.

As the other deputy arrives to help, Chitwood said the suspect is still shooting.

"That’s how we’re trained to shoot, you square up, punch the gun out, and you’re shooting at your target," said Chitwood.

"Get your hands up, get your hands up," a deputy is heard screaming at the suspect.

Once Parker is shot by a rifle, they cuff him and give him first aid.

"Breathe man, breathe for me," a deputy is heard saying.

Parker has been arrested dozens of times, according to the sheriff's office. He was wanted for attempted murder stemming from a November 10 shooting. He’s accused of shooting a man after an argument over a girlfriend.

Chitwood said he shouldn't have been on the streets.

"You've got to ask yourself a simple question: how did the same individual get out over and over and over again?" said Chitwood.

Officials say Parker won't be alone recovering from this incident, because it's also tough on law enforcement.

"It's traumatic," said DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger. "So it takes some time to decompress and try to get your mind wrapped around something like that."

The officers and deputies will have to go through counseling and some training after this.

The Sheriff's Office said this is the third deputy-involved shooting for Volusia County this year.

Once Parker is released, he faces charges of attempted murder, felony battery and aggravated battery with a firearm.