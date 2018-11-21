TAMPA, Fla. — The holiday shopping season is here and it's easy to get caught up in scams when you're in the midst of the shopping frenzy.

But when you're out shopping this Black Friday and even on Cyber Monday, keep these tips in mind to avoid becoming a victim. They come from the Florida Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Black Friday Tips:

Some retailers may inflate prices ahead of Black Friday to create the illusion of a drastic price cut. Research the regular retail price of items to check how much will actually be saved.

Be aware that price matching policies may be suspended by some retailers between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Be wary of unexpected emails that claim to contain coupons with significant discounts and ask for personal information. Don’t click on any suspicious links. These may contain malware to compromise your identity.

Read the fine print at the bottom of sales ads, as sales may be limited to certain time periods, brands, or quantities.

Below are precautions to take on Cyber Monday:

Avoid websites with odd or incorrect spellings of legitimate companies. Domain names that include hyphens are often red flags.

Beware of bogus websites promising unbelievable deals. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Be wary of “delivery failure” or “order confirmation” emails for items you did not order. These may be used to gain a consumer’s personal information.

Use a credit card for online orders. It is easier to dispute and mediate fraudulent charges with a credit card than a debit card.

Use strong passwords for credit cards and bank accounts.

If you believe you are a victim of fraud, contact the department's consumer protection information hotline at 1-800-435-7352.