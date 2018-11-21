MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Holiday cheer is once again filled the air at Melbourne's Wickham Park.

Space Coast Lightfest lights up Wickham Park

Nighttime spectacular feature 3 million lights

Proceeds benefit the Boy Scouts of America

The annual Space Coast Lightfest is now underway and features more than three million lights winding down the park's roads.

Hundreds of volunteers set up the lights and decorations just in time for the holidays.

About 15,000 cars come through the park ever year for the event. All proceeds benefit the Boy Scouts of America.

"The boys learn so much, learning about electricity, how to setup motion boxes," Space Coast Lightfest director Sally Richardson said. "They learn about hard work and the money goes back to them."

Lightfest runs 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night through January 1.

For ticket information, visit spacecoastlightfest.com/tickets.