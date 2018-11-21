MELBOURNE, Fla. – Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals are being prepared to help those in need.
Salvation Army workers and volunteers in Melbourne have been busy preparing a feast expected to feed more than 800 people.
The meal includes turkey, dressing and all the trimmings—at no cost.
The meal will be serve from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1040 Hickory Street.
The Salvation Army is also delivering meals to first responders and 24-hour convenience store workers who are on duty for the holiday.