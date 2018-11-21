ORLANDO, Fla. — A suspect is in the hospital and in custody after Orlando police say the man led them on a wild chase through several parts of the city Wednesday afternoon. Police say at once point he tried to ram officers, forcing them to shoot him.

Orlando police fired on a stolen car suspect

Says suspect tried to ram officers, then led a pursuit through the city

Suspect was shot, no one else was hurt

Investigators say it all started when the suspect stole a car he was test-driving.

They say the man, who has not been identified yet, went to a business at 6010 Hoffner Ave. and took a car on a test drive.

While on the drive, police say the man and owner stopped at a Racetrac gas station at 5405 S. Semoran Blvd. They say the car’s owner got out of the vehicle for a moment – and that’s when the suspect stole the car.

Using the stolen car's GPS, Orlando Police say the owner was able to help police track the suspect down to a shopping center at 9938 Universal Blvd., just north of State Road 528.

Rolon: Crime scene appears to be a car sale gone wrong. Couple were selling a car to a man. They stopped at a gas station on Semoran Blvd. Rolon says the "buyer" got in the drivers seat and fled. — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) November 21, 2018

Officers used unmarked cars to try to box the suspect been, but they say he then backed up into a day spa business – causing major damage.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said at a news conference Wednesday that this is when the suspect tried to ram the officers, forcing them to open fire.

VIDEO of the scene in Lake Nona. Crashed car. @OrlandoPolice going through car collecting evidence. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/NvuOeoqRg5 — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) November 21, 2018

That started a police pursuit of the vehicle, with the suspect crashing into a police K-9 cruiser and a vehicle with an elderly couple inside, before crashing at the Lake Nona exit off the 417.

Police say the suspect was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with at least one gunshot wound, but expected to survive.

“He put a lot of people’s lives in danger when he chose to do what he did here,” said Rolon. “The fact he stole the car, the way he stole the car, coming here not knowing he had no way out but chose to drive toward our officers, goes to show that he really doesn’t care for much other than himself.”

Orlando police say the elderly couple, was not hurt, nor were any officers or anyone in the shopping center.