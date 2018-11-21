ORLANDO, Fla. — A suspect is in the hospital and in custody after Orlando police say the man led them on a wild chase through several parts of the city Wednesday afternoon. Police say at once point he tried to ram officers, forcing them to shoot him.
- Orlando police fired on a stolen car suspect
- Says suspect tried to ram officers, then led a pursuit through the city
- Suspect was shot, no one else was hurt
Investigators say it all started when the suspect stole a car he was test-driving.
They say the man, who has not been identified yet, went to a business at 6010 Hoffner Ave. and took a car on a test drive.
While on the drive, police say the man and owner stopped at a Racetrac gas station at 5405 S. Semoran Blvd. They say the car’s owner got out of the vehicle for a moment – and that’s when the suspect stole the car.
Using the stolen car's GPS, Orlando Police say the owner was able to help police track the suspect down to a shopping center at 9938 Universal Blvd., just north of State Road 528.
Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said at a news conference Wednesday that this is when the suspect tried to ram the officers, forcing them to open fire.
Police say the suspect was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with at least one gunshot wound, but expected to survive.
“He put a lot of people’s lives in danger when he chose to do what he did here,” said Rolon. “The fact he stole the car, the way he stole the car, coming here not knowing he had no way out but chose to drive toward our officers, goes to show that he really doesn’t care for much other than himself.”
Orlando police say the elderly couple, was not hurt, nor were any officers or anyone in the shopping center.