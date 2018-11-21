ORLANDO, Fla. — Get out those shades because it's going to be a sunny Wednesday in Central Florida.

A front swept by us on Tuesday, squeezing out available moisture in scattered showers and storm, but dragging in drier air for Wednesday. Dew points go from the muggy category to fairly comfortable.

As high pressure builds across the southeastern region, we can expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

No issues here in the Sunshine State on this very busy travel day.

We're waking up with cooler temperatures under a clear sky Wednesday morning, and set for a wonderful Wednesday ahead. High pressure building into the region will give us a day full of sun and seasonable highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Drier air will also allow our dew points to remain comfortable the next couple days. Expect dry conditions on statewide roads if you're driving anywhere in the state for the holiday.

We will introduce scattered showers on Thanksgiving, especially along the coast. Highs stay in the mid-70s.

If you plan to hit the roads on Thanksgiving, an onshore flow will provide fast moving showers near the Atlantic coast, with inland areas forecast to see a 40 percent shower coverage in the afternoon.

Under a partly sunny sky, highs for Turkey Day are in the mid-70s. Shower coverage is at 40 percent Friday with seasonable highs back into the mid to upper 70s.

Several fast moving disturbances will provide us isolated rain chances this weekend into early next week, with breezy conditions Friday and Monday. Highs this weekend are forecast to be above average, either side of 80. Behind a front Monday, highs will dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s next Tuesday.

Surf Watch

Smaller east-southeast swell leftovers and mushed up wave heights of one to three feet will give us poor to occasionally fair surf the next few days, but we may be looking at good conditions to grab a board Saturday.

If you are planning beach time and a swim, the rip current threat is low. Sea surface temperatures are currently in the mid-70s along our east coast.

Enjoy sun this afternoon because beach plans from Thanksgiving through the weekend may be interrupted by hit and miss showers.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.