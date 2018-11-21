TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Legislature convened Tuesday for its bi-annual organization session, a post-election tradition heavy on pomp and circumstance that also offered top lawmakers an opportunity to begin charting Tallahassee's agenda for the next two years.

After legislators were ceremonially sworn in, newly-minted Senate President Bill Galvano (R-Bradenton) and House Speaker Jose Oliva (R-Miami) delivered inaugural addresses that sought to strike conciliatory tones. While Republicans continue to enjoy solid majorities in both chambers and have narrowly prevented Democrats from capturing the Governor's Mansion, the growing toxicity of the nation's political discourse is increasingly a matter of concern in Tallahassee.

"As Senate president, I have very little ability to change the national discourse or to stem the tide of modern-day instability that is so pervasive in an era of social media and a 24-hour news cycle," Galvano said in his address. "But I can tell you that while I'm Senate president that the Florida Senate will have civility, transparency, candor and provide opportunity, including the opportunity for the people of Florida to be heard by this body."

On policy, Republicans and Democrats pointed to areas of potential agreement. Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis, who attended Tuesday's ceremonies, campaigned on tackling the twin environmental crises of toxic algae blooms and red tides - a challenge that could require significant state funding that some Democrats have argued is long overdue.

And in the wake of the state's just-ended recount saga, there are mounting bipartisan calls for election reform.

But Oliva suggested there are still limits to how far Republicans are willing to go. The proposals for a $15 minimum wage and a $50,000 starting salary for teachers that animated Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum's losing campaign became fodder for a philosophical critique of the role of government.

"If we're truly committed to raising wages, we must challenge the endless taking in taxes and fees, surcharges, assessments and the like. If you want people to have more, you must begin by taking less," Oliva told his chamber.

Democrats, however, plan to seize on the excruciatingly close gubernatorial election as evidence of an evenly-divided electorate that hasn't been reflected in Tallahassee's aggressive conservatism.

Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando), a progressive activist-turned-legislator, believes Republicans need to compromise on such issues as streamlined patient access to medical marijuana and enhanced LGBTQ civil protections - or risk losing support when the next election rolls around.

"My district sent me here to fight for the hardworking families of Florida and to get the job done, and we measure success in different ways, but part of that is passing legislation. I look forward to being part of that effort this session," she said.