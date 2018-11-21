ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando residents can recycle their used cooking oil that's left over from Thanksgiving.

Orlando offering used cooking oil recycling program

Residents can drop off oil at several locations

The program is free to use

The city is offering several drop off locations, and best of all, it's free.

Officials warn that pouring oil and grease down a drain can cause the sewer lines to become blocked, leading to backups.

Here's what you need to do to recycle your used cooking oil: After the cooking oil has cooled, pour it into a shatterproof container. Then take it to one of the drop off locations listed below.

Beardall Senior Center, 800 S Delaney Avenue

Callahan Neighborhood Center, 101 N Parramore Avenue

Citrus Square Recreation Site, 5625 Hickey Drive

College Park Neighborhood Center, 2393 Elizabeth Avenue

Colonialtown Neighborhood Center, 1517 Lake Highland Drive

Department of Families, Park and Recreation, 595 N Primrose Drive

Downtown Recreation Complex, 363 N Parramore Avenue

Water Reclamation Division, 5100 L.B. Mcleod Road

For a full list of drop off locations and hours of operation, visit the city of Orlando website.