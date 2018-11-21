ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando residents can recycle their used cooking oil that's left over from Thanksgiving.
- Orlando offering used cooking oil recycling program
- Residents can drop off oil at several locations
- The program is free to use
The city is offering several drop off locations, and best of all, it's free.
Officials warn that pouring oil and grease down a drain can cause the sewer lines to become blocked, leading to backups.
Here's what you need to do to recycle your used cooking oil: After the cooking oil has cooled, pour it into a shatterproof container. Then take it to one of the drop off locations listed below.
- Beardall Senior Center, 800 S Delaney Avenue
- Callahan Neighborhood Center, 101 N Parramore Avenue
- Citrus Square Recreation Site, 5625 Hickey Drive
- College Park Neighborhood Center, 2393 Elizabeth Avenue
- Colonialtown Neighborhood Center, 1517 Lake Highland Drive
- Department of Families, Park and Recreation, 595 N Primrose Drive
- Downtown Recreation Complex, 363 N Parramore Avenue
- Water Reclamation Division, 5100 L.B. Mcleod Road
For a full list of drop off locations and hours of operation, visit the city of Orlando website.