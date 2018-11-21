OSCEOLA COUNTY — A driver has died after being in a crash that involved two box trucks and a semitractor-trailer early Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

State Road 417 was closed, but now back open

The crash happened at around 6:20 a.m. on the onramp from State Road 417 to westbound Interstate 4, according to Lt. Kim Montes of the FHP.

Not much has been released, except that the crash involved two box trucks and a semi and one of the box trucks drivers died on the scene, stated Montes.

The State Road 417 ramp to the I-4 was closed, but it has since been reopened.