DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- A woman was arrested Monday after police say she tried to stab a Daytona Beach officer with pens.

Valencia Leno, 25, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, criminal mischief, resisting arrest with violence, and depriving an officer of means of protection.

Police were called to a residence for a domestic disturbance. They say Leno tried to strangle her live-in girlfriend inside their apartment.

The girlfriend's 9-year-old daughter was inside the apartment at the time of the incident, according to police.

When officers arrived, Leno ran from the apartment. An officer chased her and grabbed her by the arm. Leno tried to grab the officer's gun.

The officer forced Leno to the ground, but she continued to grab for his gun, according to police. She also tried to grab his stun gun.

Leno then grabbed two pens from the officer's pocket and tried to stab him. However, the officer was not injured because he was wearing a bullet-proof vest.

According to police, Leno told the officer she wanted him "to kill her."

Leno was then taken into custody.