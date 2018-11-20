OCOEE, Fla. — For 60 years, African-Americans were not welcome in one Central Florida city, making Ocoee a “Sundown City.”

But Ocoee leaders, led by a new city commissioner, are now officially acknowledging the city’s tumultuous past and looking to a better future — declaring the city a “Sunrise City.”

Ocoee proclamation acknowledges 1920 race massacre

Pledges to erect historical marker, emphasize need for cultural diversity

Lynch mob chased black residents out of Ocoee in November 1920

READ the city of Ocoee's proclamation

RELATED: 1920 Ocoee and Beyond, from Valencia College

Ocoee City Commissioner George Oliver III said he’s horrified at what happened in his city back in 1920.

“People were lynched, they were used for target practice, people were burned,” said Oliver. “You’re talking about babies, children. And all of a sudden there’s a mob at your front door, telling you to leave.”

Oliver says in the fall of 1920, July Perry led an effort to register fellow African-Americans to vote, which sparked outrage by Klansmen.

Perry was lynched and many blacks – likely dozens – were also killed. Oliver says the few who survived the attacks by a white mob were told to never come back.

“You have a whole community of homes with 12 to 15 people per home, and all of a sudden in a blink of an eye, it’s gone,” said Oliver.

It was 60 years before blacks gradually began to return to the city.

But until now, Ocoee was still considered a “Sundown City,” which meant African-Americans felt they had to leave by sundown or they weren’t safe.

“And for almost 100 years, nothing has been done or said about it in these chambers,” said Oliver.

But when Oliver ran for city commission, he promised he would change that. He won his seat in March. With a proclamation tonight, Ocoee will now be known as a “Sunrise City” — where everyone will be welcome.

“You’re able to stand up and admit there were mistakes made in the past, and we’re here not only to recognize those mistakes, but we’re here to make sure these things will never, ever happen again in Ocoee or in Central Florida,” said Oliver.​

The proclamation will be read tonight at the Ocoee City Commission meeting, starting at 6:15 p.m.