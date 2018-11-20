VIERA, Fla. — A new dog park and playground opened Friday in Viera, part of a master plan for the community to become a one-stop shop for its 23,000 residents to work, and play. But it wasn't always this way.

Viera Town Center taking shape with new playground

Community currently has 23,000 residents, with plans for 60,000

Residents say Viera is becoming a little city

Over the past 10 years, the area in central Brevard County has gone from rural to a thriving planned community.

Viera looked very different when it was first visualized decades ago. The DUDA family purchased some 43,000 acres in the early 1940s, but a master plan for Viera was not announced until 1989.

DUDA donated dozens of acres of land that would become the Brevard County government and education centers, and the courthouse.

In the 1990s, another 74 acres was donated for the creation of Space Coast Stadium.

By Viera's 25th anniversary in 2014, some 22,000 people lived in the community.

“It's becoming a neighborhood feel, it's already becoming its own city,” said resident Abby Hemenway.

Viera is now creating a Town Center, across from The Avenue shopping center. A new Fairfield Inn and Suites recently opened.

That's where the new Viera Town Center Dog Park and Playground is located, in the area of Colonnade Drive and Rodina Drive. The town center is meant to serve as a location for festivals, markets and other community events. A new apartment complex is also being built in the area.

Even with all the new construction, developing the entire property will take another 20 years.

Viera company president Todd Pokrywa says the development is positive for the county.

“For every house developed, it generated at least one job,” Pokrywa said.

Becoming its own city may be something residents can do in the future, Pokrywa said. To do so will require approval by the state legislature.

Hemenway likes the idea. She says the only thing missing right now is a post office.

Once the residential development is complete, Pokrywa says Viera should be home to about 60,000 residents. ​