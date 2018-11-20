FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. -- Flagler County is making room for some new research.

New eco cottages at Princess Place Preserve

Officials hope to attract researchers

The project was made possible via state, federal funding

New eco cottages have been built for both tourists and researchers.

A tour was given Monday after the ceremonial ribbon was cut on a project that's been four years in the making.

Princess Place Preserve is a special place to longtime residents Karen Smith and Mary McCrohan. The two parkgoers said they couldn't miss a brand new addition to the local gem.

"I have fallen in love with this place since I seen it almost 20 years ago," McCrohan said.

"We've been here over 30 years in Palm Coast and we know that there have been a lot of changes and this is one of the best," Smith said.

In 2014, this was just a plan. Now in 2018, three fully furnished, accessible, and energy-efficient cottages stand in the preserve.

The county said it plans to attract scientists, students, and educators to study and give them somewhere to lay their heads.

"As a researchers at certain points in my life years ago we never got anything like this to do our research, this will be really nice for people that are involved in research and science to have a place to put their feet up and relax," said McCrohan.

A combination of federal and state funding worth $330,000 was authorized for the cottages and $16,000 for research outdoor experimental areas.

Plus, the county contributed $120,000 and provided land for the project.

"We anticipate people from around the country coming to do research," Flagler County Administrator Craig Coffey said.

Michael Shirley, director of GTM National Estuarine Research Reserve said the cottages here will allow them to check the fresh water resources and water quality, plus be able to keep up with sea level rise just in case there are flooding issues.

"It will help us understand how these habitats are changing so we can manage them to protect them in the future," Shirley said.

Despite some opposition from some, Coffey said he believes this is the best for opportunity.

"I think the two are compatible for us it really opens up a whole opportunity for folks that can't otherwise join the outdoors go camping or if they don't have an RV this would open up some tourism opportunities," said Coffey.

The goal is to turn these three into 9 cottages in years to come.

"Come on out and enjoy it," McCrohan said.

The county will open the cottages up for booking starting in next month in December. A two-night minimum stay is required. The rate per night is $125 Monday through Thursday, and $150 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

A $200 security deposit is required before check-in.​