ORLANDO, Fla. — For several months now, the Salvation Army in Orlando has been battling a food pantry shortage, and it's calling on people in the community to help provide donations.

Not too long ago, Ruth Garry found herself on the other side of the giving end.

“I use to be a contributor and donate food, and now my husband lost his job, and we try to live on our Social Security. So now I’m part of this program,” Garry said.

Garry and her husband are members of a special program offered by United Against Poverty that gives those who sign up access to low-cost grocery shopping. She says without the program she and her husband couldn’t eat.

“We just can’t make it on our Social Security. We can get the rent paid and get the basic bills, but there is not anything left over for food or anything that might happen,” Garry said.

While this program is beneficial for Ruth and her family, others who can’t afford to buy groceries turn to free food pantries like the Salvation Army.

But donations to the food pantry have been low in recent months, giving way to near empty shelves heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Need knows no season. We give pantry items out every day of the year. We feed 1,000 meals on this campus a day,” said Captain Ken Chapman, the chapter's area commander.

The Salvation Army relies heavily on big shipments from the Second Harvest Food bank to provide help to people in need. But not all the items provided by Second Harvest are free. Chapman says the Salvation Army has to pay for some items.

“The more we don’t have to do that. we can help on a greater level in other areas of getting lives restored and families back on their feet,” Chapman said.

The organization is now leaning heavily on people in the community to drop off non-perishable food items, giving people who are in need of help, like Ruth Garry, hope.

“I think there is some kind of awareness that needs to happen in the community that makes people understand that there are hungry people out there, and they come from all walks of life,” Garry said.

The Salvation Army serves more than 200 people each month through the food pantry. Non-perishable food donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army location on West Colonial Drive in Orlando.