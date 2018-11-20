ORLANDO, Fla. -- With Thanksgiving celebrations in full swing this week, AAA wants to make sure drivers stay safe.

AAA offering Tow to Go

Goal is to keep impaired drivers off the road

The service is free

The agency, in partnership with Budweiser, is once again offering its "Tow to Go" service. The free service provides a ride and a tow to driver who might have had too much to drink.

"We expect the roads this Thanksgiving to be as busy as we've seen since 2005, and we want to make sure everyone gets to their destination safely," AAA spokesperson John Pecchio said. "For those who are out celebrating and need a safe way home, Tow to Go is a great option."

The service starts November 21 and lasts until 6 a.m. on November 25.



To use the service, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

AAA recommends planning ahead by having a designated driver or utilizing a ride-share service.