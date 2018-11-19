OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month.

Jordan Rivera has had epilepsy for the past 6 years

He is planning a walk to raise awareness about the disorder

Rivera hopes to hold the walk next year in Poinciana

But for Jordan Rivera, epilepsy is something that has affected him every day for the past six years.

"There were times when I lost myself," Rivera said.



Rivera walks everywhere he can so he can feel more in control of his body and he so he can avoid possibly getting a seizure while being behind the wheel.

"The after effect is I am hurting, I am in pain," he said. "My back, my neck, everything just hurts."



In order to raise awareness, Rivera wants to start an annual event in Poinciana, a walk to end epilepsy. He is to hold the walk next year at the Vance Harmon Park.

Rivera said that he chose a walk because it's something that makes him feel in charge of his body.



"Every person that has gone through either an epileptic attack or a seizure, sometimes we lose that self confidence in ourselves," Rivera said. "And the enlightenment is that when we walk, we have strides, we move, we make action happen."



Rivera has lost loved ones to this disorder. He wants more people to know about the symptoms involved with epilepsy so that there aren't any misconceptions.

"You need to take one day at a time," he said. "One day at a time. One step at a time."



Rivera has spoken to the Association of Poinciana Villages about permission to host the walk at the park and is now working on a proposal.