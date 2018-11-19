ORLANDO, Fla. — Fog could plague part of Central Florida's morning commute on Monday.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for Marion and Flagler counties until 9 a.m. There could be other areas of patchy fog throughout Central Florida Friday morning. Be sure to give yourself extra time and use the low beam headlights.

After morning fog, skies will be partly sunny with warm afternoon temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

There could be a few isolated showers for the afternoon. But, like Sunday, they will not be widespread or heavy.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight Monday into Tuesday morning with morning temperatures starting out in the low to mid 60s with afternoon highs climbing to near 80 degrees.

A weak cold front will bring another shot of dry air over Central Florida on Wednesday. This cold front will keep temperatures in check.

Temperatures will drop back into the upper 70s for afternoon highs with lows dipping into the mid to upper 50s for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.

A storm system could move in from the Gulf of Mexico late Thursday night and into Saturday. This will increase the chance for rain to 30 to 40 percent for Black Friday and next Saturday.

The track and intensity of the storm system are still uncertain. But, there will likely be rain to dodge by the end of the week and into next weekend.

Temperatures will reach highs near 80 degrees with overnight lows into the lower 60s for this Saturday and Sunday.

Surfing conditions for Monday will be poor to fair with an east swell mix. Wave heights will be 3 to 4 feet with a moderate rip current risk. Water temperatures are in the mid to upper-70s and the UV index is at 6.

Skies will be partly sunny along the coast with an isolated light shower possible.

If you plan to go out boating expect seas of 3 to 4 feet and a light chop on the intracoastal. The winds will be out of the northwest shifting to the northeast at 5 to 10 knots. There could be a few showers this afternoon.

Tropical Update

There are no areas of concern and no new development is expected over the next five days.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

