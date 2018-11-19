ORLANDO, Fla. -- An Orange County motorcycle deputy was injured during a traffic stop on Sunday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The deputy tried to pull over a black Audi near the intersection of Pine Hills Road and West Colonial Drive at about 3:30 p.m.

The car "intentionally drove towards and collided into the deputy's motorcycle," authorities said. The collision caused the deputy to fall from his motorcycle and injure his hand.

The car then fled north on Pine Hills Road.

A short time later, a resident called 911 to report that two men were hiding from police on Santa Barbara Road. Deputies patrolled the area and found the car and two suspects. They also found a loaded 9mm handgun nearby.

The suspects, both 24 years old, were taken into custody. The face multiple charges, including aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and burglary of an occupied dwelling.