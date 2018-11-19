CITRA, Fla. — A 21-year-old man admitted to engaging in sexual activity with a miniature horse, Marion County Sheriff's deputies say.

Marion County man admitted to sex with animal, deputies say

Detectives: Nicholas Sardo said he knew it was wrong

Nicholas Anthony Sardo of Citra, Florida, is charged with four counts of bestiality/sexual contact with an animal.

Two witnesses reported him to deputies last week, they said. When detectives confronted him, they said he confessed to the activity and told them he knew it was wrong but that "he was a sick man."

Sardo is being held in the Marion County Jail.