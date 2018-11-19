DELAND, Fla. — The Florida man accused of keeping highly volatile explosives used by terror groups in his home had his bond revoked Monday.

Jared Coburn of Lake Helen accused of keeping dangerous explosives

Deputies say he told them he was making homemade fireworks

Jared Coburn of Lake Helen, Florida was taken into custody in a DeLand courtroom after a Volusia County judge revoked his bond.

Coburn was given a $45,000 bond after a first appearance last week on a charge of making an explosive device.

Authorities were called to his home after a tipster called police to report a man with a suspicious package.

Detectives determined that Coburn was keeping a dangerous explosive that terror group al-Qaeda calls "Mother of Satan" under his bed. The explosive is linked to terror attacks around the world, including the deadly Manchester attack last year at an Ariana Grande concert.

Coburn's arrest report said he loves model rockets, takes the materials in his backyard and lights them to experiment. Deputies said Coburn told them he was making fireworks.

The Federal Aviation Administration placed a temporary flight restriction over Coburn's home while local and federal authorities investigated and the Volusia Sheriff's Office detonating the chemicals and explosives.

Coburn is scheduled to have an arraignment in a couple of weeks.