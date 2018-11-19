ORLANDO, Fla. — Two women who had gotten out of their vehicles to look at damage from a wreck were themselves struck by a car that then drove off, troopers say.

One of the women is in critical condition after the crashes, which happened just before 3:30 a.m. Monday, a Florida Highway Patrol report said.

The women were struck at Orange Blossom Trail and Ginger Mill Boulevard. Troopers said the women had been involved in a separate three-car crash and had stepped out of their vehicles to look at the damage.

That's when a driver in a Honda Civic hit them, then drove off.

Troopers found the car in a business parking lot several miles away.

They said the owner of the Honda is cooperating with FHP, but they're still looking for the person who was behind the wheel during the crash, who they think is a man.

Troopers said a bigger issue is the number of hit-and-runs in Central Florida. They investigate 25-40 hit and runs a day.

"The problem is we continue to have people leaving the scene. It's morally and ethically wrong," FHP Lt. Kim Montes said. "Anytime you're involved in a crash, you have to stay on the scene. You have to make your first call to 911 to get them help."

Both women were taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center. The identity of the woman in critical condition hasn't been released. The other woman in the crash, Keyshla Alvarez, 21, of Kissimmee is in stable but serious condition.