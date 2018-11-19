BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. -- Brenda Snipes, Broward County's Supervisor of Elections, submitted her resignation letter late Sunday, according to reports.

Brenda Snipes to resign as Broward County Supervisor of Elections

Snipes face heavy criticism for her office's handling of the recount

Snipes has been Supervisor of Elections since 2003

RECOUNT: Bill Nelson Concedes to Rick Scott in Florida Senate Race

Snipes faced heavy criticism for her handling of this year's midterm election and subsequent statewide recount.

During the recount, Snipes' office misplaced 2,000 ballots. Her offices also missed a deadline to submit machine recount results by two minutes.

Snipes has served as Broward's top elections official since 2003, when she was appointed by then governor Jeb Bush.