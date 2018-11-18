TAMPA, Fla. — Today is the last day to finish the election recounts. By noon Sunday, all Florida counties must complete their manual recount.

Scott, Fried to pull through as deadline nears

Scott leading by over 12,000 votes

Fried leading by 5,000 votes

Almost every county is finished with their manual recounts. And the new numbers will likely only differ slightly from the current results.

It's not official yet, but it appears Senator Bill Nelson has no real path to victory.

A major setback for Nelson was the high number of undervotes in Broward County. Thousands of people did not fill out the Senate race on their ballots.

Right now, Governor Rick Scott has a more than 12,000 vote lead over Nelson.

Scott has already called on Nelson to concede, but he has yet to do so. Nelson may concede after the noon deadline on Sunday or wait until the results are certified on Tuesday.

The closest statewide race was the Commissioner of Agriculture.

Democrat Nikki Fried is leading Republican Matt Caldwell by just over 5,000 votes.

It's clear Fried will be the winner, making her the only democrat to win a statewide office.

Saturday was the deadline for voters to verify mismatched signatures if their ballot was rejected. However, even with the roughly 5600 ballots that fell into that category, it would be impossible to flip the Senate race, and extremely unlikely to change the Agriculture Commissioner race.

After every county gets their results in today, the state will certify them on Tuesday.