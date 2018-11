ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the drowning of a 44-year-old woman overnight.

Deputies were called out around 12:40 a.m. to 8604 Captiva Court in Orlando where the victim was being given CPR by her boyfriend. Deputies said the boyfriend discovered the 44-year-old woman unconscious in the backyard pool.

The victim was transported to Winter Park Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The investigation remains ongoing.