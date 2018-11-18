DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Four people were arrested after two Daytona Beach Officers busted a major holiday theft ring as they were spreading some holiday cheer at the Tanger Outlets on Saturday.

Officers Joe Evans and Courtney Wooleyhan were escorting Santa and Mrs. Claus to the outlets for their tree lighting ceremony, and after taking pictures with the Clauses and talking with shoppers, the officers headed back out into the parking lot where they spotted two men removing a tire from a vehicle.

After detaining the two men and two women who accompanied them, the officers discovered stolen merchandise inside their vehicle from six stores — Old Navy, H&M, Express, Polo, Rue 21, and Under Armour.

All of the stolen merchandise was returned to the businesses.

The suspects were identified as Johnarian Young, 20, of Sanford, Shaijuan Christie, 25, of Orlando, and Debbie Champagnie, 47, of Orlando. The fourth suspect is 16-years-old and has not been named.

Two of the suspects were on felony probation and one of them was wanted on a warrant.