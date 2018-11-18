VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An Embry-Riddle professor and his father were killed in a plane crash in Arizona on November 16.

Randall Lynch, Jay Lynch killed in Arizona plane crash

Randall a retired Navy Captain, professor at Embry-Riddle

Victims are father and son

Navajo County Sheriff's Office said the plane crashed at the Mogollon Airstrip in a private subdivision at about 4:50 p.m.

Preliminary investigations revealed there were only two occupants on board the plane. Both were pronounced dead.

The victims have been identified as Randall Lynch and his 82-year-old father Jay Lynch. Randall was an adjunct professor in the Department of Security Studies and International Affairs in the College of Arts & Sciences and in the College of Business.

Randall is a retired U.S. Navy Captain and former Commander of the Naval ROTC Unit at the Daytona Beach Campus.

"Randy was an accomplished naval aviator, an exceptional teacher, and a much admired and caring friend and mentor to many on our campus and in our local community," Embry-Riddle wrote in a statement.

Randall is survived by his wife Terri and their sons, Joshua and Luke.

Officials said Jay owned a hangar at the subdivision's airstrip and that the men were flying back to Florida from California but that circumstances of the crash aren't known.

The crash was discovered when a resident returned home and saw damage to his residence before finding the plane wreckage next to it.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.