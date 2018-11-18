ORLANDO, Fla. -- Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson conceded the U.S. Senate race to Republican Gov. Rick Scott on Sunday.

Nelson concedes Florida Senate race

State completed recount Sunday

Gov. Rick Scott to replace Nelson

The concession brings an end to Nelson's bid for re-election after the completion of a statewide recount.

The results showed Nelson trailed Scott by more than 10,000 votes.

"Well, things worked out a little differently than Grace and I had hoped," Nelson said in a statement. "But let me say, I by no measure feel defeated. And that's because I have had the privilege of serving the people of Florida and our country for most of my life."

Prior to Nelson's announcement, Scott issued his own statement.

"I just spoke with Senator Bill Nelson, who graciously conceded, and I thanked him for his years of public service," Scott said.

Nelson's concession comes a day after Andrew Gillum conceded to Ron DeSantis in the Florida governor's race.