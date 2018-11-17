TAMPA, Fla. — Sunday is the deadline for the state wide manual recount. As more counties report their totals, it is being almost mathematically impossible for Senator Bill Nelson to win re-election.
- RELATED stories:
- RECOUNT: Scott Calls on Nelson to Concede as Recount Continues
- RECOUNT: Rubio Vocal On Recount, Hints At Possible Voter Fraud
- RECOUNT: Secretary of State Orders Manual Recount for 2 State Races
- RECOUNT: Scott to Recuse Himself From Election Certification
- Nelson Files Lawsuit to Delay Florida Recount Deadline
- RECOUNT: If Needed, How Will a Manual Recount Work?
- CONTINUING COVERAGE: LIVE UPDATES from our reporters covering the results ▼ (App users click here)
- ELECTION RESULTS: National, state, local races, plus all ballot issues
However, voters still have until 5 p.m. Saturday to take action if their mail-in ballot was not counted because of a 'signature mismatch.'
So far 5,686 ballots have been rejected because of an unmatched signature, Nelson's lawyer tweeted on Friday. But even if all of those voters verified their signatures by Saturday's deadline and each of them voted for Nelson, he would still be behind by nearly seven thousand votes.
Governor Rick Scott has called on Nelson to concede and is wasting no time moving forward.
Scott tweeted Friday saying he plans to continue his work supporting veterans as Senator.
Despite a manual recount called for the Senate race, there was no manual recount called for the Governor's race.
After the machine recount, DeSanits remained in the lead by more than 33,600 votes.