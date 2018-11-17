TAMPA, Fla. — Sunday is the deadline for the state wide manual recount. As more counties report their totals, it is being almost mathematically impossible for Senator Bill Nelson to win re-election.

However, voters still have until 5 p.m. Saturday to take action if their mail-in ballot was not counted because of a 'signature mismatch.'

So far 5,686 ballots have been rejected because of an unmatched signature, Nelson's lawyer tweeted on Friday. But even if all of those voters verified their signatures by Saturday's deadline and each of them voted for Nelson, he would still be behind by nearly seven thousand votes.

In Florida, we finally have a list of ballots rejected for signature mismatch. Statewide total: 5686. pic.twitter.com/On1Pp1bVUF — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 16, 2018

Governor Rick Scott has called on Nelson to concede and is wasting no time moving forward.

Scott tweeted Friday saying he plans to continue his work supporting veterans as Senator.

As governor, I have worked to make Florida one of the most veteran friendly states. Our veterans and those still selflessly serving today deserve a government that will work for them. As Senator, I’ll keep working to support these heroes and their families! pic.twitter.com/BNU7xR1RuK — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) November 16, 2018

Despite a manual recount called for the Senate race, there was no manual recount called for the Governor's race.

After the machine recount, DeSanits remained in the lead by more than 33,600 votes.

President Trump congratulated DeSantis on his victory saying, "He never gave up and never will. He will be a great Governor!"

Congratulations to Ron DeSantis on becoming the new Governor of Florida. Against all odds, he fought & fought & fought, the result being a historic victory. He never gave up and never will. He will be a great Governor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2018

Andrew Gillum has not yet concede to DeSantis, and has tweeted saying, count every vote.

On Friday he urged voters to check their ballots before Saturday's deadline to see if they need to match their signatures.