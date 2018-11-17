MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. -- A paraglider was critically injured Saturday after crashing into power lines in Melbourne Beach, according to authorities.

Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to the 2100 block of Highway A1A, near the Spessard Holland Golf Course.

The paraglider was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

The crash caused a power outage in the area, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Florida Power & Light crews responded to the scene to restore power.

No other details were immediately available.