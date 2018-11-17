MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. -- A paraglider was critically injured Saturday after crashing into power lines in Melbourne Beach, according to authorities.

  • Paraglider crashes into power lines
  • Crash caused power outage in the area
  • Paraglider flown to hospital in critical condition

Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to the 2100 block of Highway A1A, near the Spessard Holland Golf Course. 

The paraglider was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

The crash caused a power outage in the area, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Florida Power & Light crews responded to the scene to restore power. 

No other details were immediately available. 

A paraglider was critically injured after crashing into power lines in Melbourne Beach on Saturday. (Courtesy of @BCFRpio)
