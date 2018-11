SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured.

Officials say an officer heard shots fired in the area of 2nd Street and Park Avenue around 12:40 a.m.

Police made contact with the fleeing vehicle and two subjects were taken into custody for questioning.

A victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.