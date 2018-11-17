ORLANDO, Fla. — Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is set to debut in 2019. And we now know the names of the two attractions that will be featured in the 14-acre lands.

Attractions named for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

John Williams to compose original score for the lands

The first is called Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. It will put riders in control of the Millennium Falcon. The other attraction, called Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, will put riders in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance. There's even a face-off with Kylo Ren.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Chairman Bob Chapek revealed the names Saturday during a Destination D event at Disney's Contemporary Resort.

Chapek also shared that John Williams will compose an original score for the lands.

The attractions will be located at Black Spire Outpost, a trading outpost located on the planet Batuu. Visitors' interactions within the outpost will affect their reputation and their score.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is set to debut at Disneyland in California in summer 2019 and Disney World in Florida in fall 2019.