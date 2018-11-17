ORLANDO, Fla. -- Friday proved to be a frustrating day for thousands of Hamilton fans who wanted to buy tickets to the Orlando performances of the hit Broadway musical.

The Dr. Phillips Center website crashed shortly after tickets went on sale at 9 a.m., with upwards of 40,000 people logging on.

Once the website was restored, those in the virtual waiting room were met with several issues, including unreliable wait times.

Needless to say, thousands were left empty-handed and frustrated.

But there's a small glimmer of hope for those willing to try again for Hamilton tickets.

A digital lottery will be offered closer to the start of Hamilton's run in Orlando.

A limited number of tickets (usually 40) from each performance will be sold for $10 each. The Dr. Phillips Center hasn't share many details about the lottery process, but here's how it's worked in other cities.

The lottery begins two days prior to each performance. Those interested in getting tickets can enter at hamiltonmusical.com/lottery and select their city. Only one entry per person is allowed. But lottery winners can purchase two tickets.

Hamilton will be in Orlando from January 22 to February 10.