Democrat Andrew Gillum conceded Saturday to GOP challenger Ron DeSantis in Florida's contentious governor's race.

Gillum concedes to DeSantis

Close governor's race prompted statewide recount

Gillum shared the news alongside his wife via a Facebook Live post.

"We want to thank Mr. DeSantis on becoming the next governor of the great state of Florida," Gillum said. "This has been the journey of our lives."

The Tallahassee mayor also thanked supporters on Twitter.

"Most importantly, from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you for being part of this campaign," he wrote. "I wouldn't be here without the support that was shown my millions of Floridians. I encourage ya'll to keep fighting for what we believe in."

Gillum had conceded the race on election night, but withdrew his concession when the vote count became close. The tight margin prompted a statewide recount.

