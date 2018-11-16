ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is raising its minimum pay rate to $12 an hour, a spokesperson announced Thursday.

Universal will raise minimum wage from $10 to $12

The adjusted rate will be effective in February 2019

Move comes after Disney wage hike in September

Starting in February 2019, Universal Orlando will pay its workers the adjusted rate. Employees at the resort are currently paid $10 an hour.

The wage hike follows a successful deal reached in September spearheaded by Walt Disney World Resort Union workers that guarantees Disney workers will be paid at least $15 an hour by 2021 .

Disney Union members rallied at Universal Studios in Orlando Thursday to demand that Universal and other hospitality workers are granted the same wages set by Disney Union workers.

Universal says the wage increase will impact thousands of its team members, and that they will “continue to review and adjust our rates so that we stay competitive in the market.”