POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two fugitives wanted for separate crimes were located in areas of Central Florida on Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Polk County fugitive Shauncey Miller, 21, in Volusia County.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for Miller on November 6 after an incident involving domestic battery and kidnapping. Deputies said on November 5, Miller got into an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, choked her, forced her out of her car, and took off in the vehicle with two children still inside.

After an Amber Alert was issued for the two kids, deputies said Miller left the children with a relative and fled.

Miller was located in Daytona Beach on November 15 and booked into the Volusia County jail on the Polk warrant.

Officials say his criminal history includes prior arrests for battery domestic violence, no valid DL, and failure to appear.

The second fugitive was found in Polk County.

Officials said 14-year-old Wesley Moman of Tulsa, Oklahoma, had an arrest warrant in Tulsa for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Moman was located at the American's Best Motel on Memorial Blvd. in Lakeland.

He was arrested and booked into the Polk County jail.