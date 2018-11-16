ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World is building a Star Wars-themed hotel, and newly-filed permits provide more clues about the upcoming project.

The hotel is being constructed just south of Disney's Hollywood Studios, which will open Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, a new themed land, next year.

The documents filed earlier this month are labeled for "Project H," which has been the hotel's codename. They include a diagram of what appears to be the hotel's first floor layout, which includes rooms, a dining area and more.

Here are five things we noticed in the new hotel permits.

Hotel guests could travel by shuttle

Disney previously said the hotel would be "seamlessly connected to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge." But the new permits give us a better idea of how.

It appears hotel guests will travel to and from the land via shuttles. The permits show an area designated for "shuttle parking." The shuttles could be themed to keep hotel guest immersed in the "storytelling" aspect of the hotel experience.

Guest rooms include cabins and first class cabins

The permits show the guest rooms labeled as "cabins" followed by a room number. Larger rooms are called "1st Class Cabins." The documents show two first class cabins and at least 32 standard cabins on either side.

Disney previously said that each "cabin window" room would include view of space. The effect would likely be created using screens.

Security screenings at the hotel

It appears that security screenings will take place when guests first enter the hotel. The documents show an area designated for "security metal detectors." If that's the case, they would help with the full immersion them of the hotel, since hotel guests wouldn't have to be screened with regular park guests.

Limited parking

It's hard to tell how much parking will be available at the hotel, but the diagram included with the permits only show a limited number of spaces, including a few handicap spaces.

Dining area and other amenities

A luxury hotel is expected to have amenities. And while that's nothing new, these new permits give a better idea of what kind of extras hotel guests will have access to.

The plans show a dining area with a "buffet," a courtyard, and a large area label "dojo." Could that be a training dojo? Who knows, but it's an interesting tidbit.

Disney has previously said this of the Star Wars hotel: "Families visiting this destination will board a starship that comes alive with characters and stories that unfold all around them during their voyage through the galaxy."

An opening date has not yet been announced for the Star Wars hotel.

Meanwhile, Star Wars fans will get to explore a galaxy far, far away next year at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which is set to open late fall 2019 in Florida and summer 2019 in California.