ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man and woman riding a motorcycle together were killed after they reportedly ran into the back of a vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Lt. Kim Montes says the deadly crash happened on State Road 417 near State Road 528.

According to Montes, FHP’s preliminary investigation reveals that the motorcycle ran into the back of the vehicle traveling southbound on SR-417.

The man and woman on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details are available yet.