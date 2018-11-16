ORLANDO, Fla. — No one was injured when flames were seen coming out of an IMAX movie theater sign in Orlando on Friday morning.

The Orange County Fire Rescue stated in a tweet that the theater on 9101 International Drive was evacuated and all employees were accounted for.

Crews were able to put the fire out, but the OCFR did not state how the fire started.

#BuildingFire 9101 International Drive: Reports of flames coming from the IMAX sign of movie theater. Crews have confirmed good knockdown. Theater has been evacuated and all employees are accounted for. IMAX has light haze but smoke is beginning to clear. pic.twitter.com/XMc2kcr2lT — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) November 16, 2018