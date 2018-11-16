ORLANDO, Fla. — Michelle Parker went missing on November 17, 2011. Yet as the seventh-year anniversary of the Central Florida mother's disappearance comes, her family continues to look for answers.

"Nobody deserves to have somebody kill them, and take them away from everybody that loves them," said Yvonne Stewart, Parker's mother. "She just vanishes and you have no answers."

The 33-year-old mother was last seen after dropping off her twin children with their father and her ex-fiancee, Dale Smith II, at his Orlando home.

Parker had just appeared with Smith on an episode of "The People's Court." The Orlando Police Department named Smith a prime suspect but never charged him with a crime.

"Everywhere you go, you're looking for her," said Stewart. "You think you're going to find her, just being there, every time somebody finds remains. There's just no end to this, and it hurts."

"Seven years is seven years too long," said Brad Parker, Michelle's father. "I just miss her."

A spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department says there is no new information in the case.

Parker's family says the main detective is retiring. However, they are hopeful a new detective and a new police chief will spark new answers in the case.

"I feel good about it," said Brad Parker. "I mean fresh eyes, new thoughts — I'm hoping something will come out of it."

But for now, another year has come and gone.

"I have nightmares every night, so it doesn't go away," said her father.

"Everybody needs answers and we need answers for Michelle, and her twins and her son who's now 18 years old," said Gayle Parker, Michelle Parker's stepmother.

"She deserves to be remembered, she really does. She didn't deserve this, neither did her kids, or me," said her mother.

"Someone's out there that knows something about Michelle," said Brad Parker.

Stewart says a wrongful death lawsuit against Smith could move forward in late 2019.

If you know anything about Michelle Parker's disappearance, you can call Crimeline anonymously.

That number is 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). ​